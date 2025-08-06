SiTime: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.2…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.6 million.

