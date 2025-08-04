SiriusPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.2 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $748.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.1 million.

