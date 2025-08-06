Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $64 million in its second quarter.
The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share.
The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $784 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $752 million to $776 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.