Similarweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $71 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $71.5 million to $72 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $288 million.

