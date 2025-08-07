Silvercorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported net income of $18.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVM

