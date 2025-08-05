Silicon Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

