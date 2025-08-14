Sifco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported profit of $3.4 million in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported profit of $3.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 54 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period.

