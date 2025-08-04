Si-Bone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.2…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIBN

