Shopify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $906 million. On…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $906 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.