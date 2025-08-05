Shoals Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.9…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHLS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.