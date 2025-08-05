Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The company posted revenue of $966.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $413.4 million, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.8 million.

