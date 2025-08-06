Live Radio
Seres Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 7:18 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.27.

