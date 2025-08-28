SentinelOne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $72…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $72 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $242.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $256 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $998 million to $1 billion.

