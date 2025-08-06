Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.5 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its second quarter.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $6.6 million in the period.

