Semtech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $27.1 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $257.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $261 million to $271 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.