Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $473 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share.

