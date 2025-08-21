SelectQuote: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported net income of $12.9…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Thursday reported net income of $12.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $345.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.6 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion.

