Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion.

