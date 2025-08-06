Seadrill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $377 million in the period.

