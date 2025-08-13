Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Seabridge Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Seabridge Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 5:40 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up