Scynexis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

