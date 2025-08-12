Scienture Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCNX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.