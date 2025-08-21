ScanSource: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.1 million in its…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $812.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.5 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

ScanSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

