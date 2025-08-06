Sarepta Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $196.9…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $196.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $611.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRPT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.