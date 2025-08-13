Live Radio
San Juan Basin Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 3:34 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $3,000 in the period.

