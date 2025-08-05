Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $45.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $933.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.2 million.

