Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

