Safeguard Scientifics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFES) on Thursday reported profit of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

