Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $256.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $687.1 million in the period.

