Sabesp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) on Monday reported net income of $377 million in its second quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBS

