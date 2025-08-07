RXO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXO

