Royal Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $132.5 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $132.5 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGLD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.