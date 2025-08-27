Royal Bank: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.94 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.94 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $25.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.36 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.