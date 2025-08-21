Ross Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $508…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $508 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.56.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

