Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $295 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.82 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10.20 per share.
