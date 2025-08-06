Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $295 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.80 to $10.20 per share.

