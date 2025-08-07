Live Radio
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2025, 4:09 PM

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $68.9 million in its second quarter.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

