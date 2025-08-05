RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.…

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Belmont, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $620.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.08.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.32 per share.

