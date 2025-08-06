Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported net income of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period.

