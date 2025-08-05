Rigel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $59.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of $3.28.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

Rigel expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

