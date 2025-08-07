Restaurant Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $189 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $189 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

