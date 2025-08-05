Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $825 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $825 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $5.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The residential comfort and security systems maker posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Resideo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Resideo Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.87 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.55 billion.

