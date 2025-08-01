Regeneron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.39 billion.…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.39 billion.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $12.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $12.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.03 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.