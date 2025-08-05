Regal Rexnord: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.2 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $79.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

