Red Robin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $283.7 million in the period.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.2 billion.

