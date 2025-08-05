Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $171.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.4 million.

