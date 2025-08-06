Realty Income Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $947.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.06 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $196.9 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.24 to $4.28 per share.

