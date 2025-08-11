RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported profit of $4.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported profit of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

