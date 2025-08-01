RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $68.5…

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $68.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $436 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.