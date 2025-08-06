Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $408.7 million. On…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $408.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rayonier expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 28 cents.

