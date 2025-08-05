Rayonier Advanced Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $363…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $363 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $5.44. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $340 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.